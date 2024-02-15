Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

[Seminaire CREM] Risk Aversion and Savings Behavior Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes

Catégories d’Évènement:
[Seminaire CREM] Risk Aversion and Savings Behavior Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes

[Seminaire CREM] Risk Aversion and Savings Behavior Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes, jeudi 15 février 2024.

Présentation de François Le Grand, Rennes School of Business Jeudi 15 février, 12h15 1

Du 2024-02-15 12:15 au 2024-02-15 13:30.

Risk Aversion and Savings Behavior co-écrit avec Antoine Bommier and Lionel Wilner

This paper investigates the relationship between lifetime savings and risk aversion. First, we take a theoretical approach in a two-period framework with a very general non-parametric model. We show that risk aversion reduces savings in the presence of mortality risk. We then verify the negative impact of risk aversion on savings in a numerical exercise, with a multi-period setting where mortality risk is calibrated on actual demographic life-tables. Finally, we check that this prediction holds based on an econometric analysis, resorting on the US Health and Retirement Study (HRS) longitudinal survey. The result is robust to different specifications for risk aversion and savings, and to the introduction of a number of controls – including income risk.

Faculté des Sciences Economiques 7 place Hoche 35000 Rennes Quartiers Centre Rennes 35064 Ille-et-Vilaine

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099