[séminaire CREM] « Partisan selective exposure in news consumption » Faculté des Sciences Économiques, 31 mars 2022, Rennes.

Faculté des Sciences Économiques, le jeudi 31 mars à 12:15

_Co-écrit avec Sylvain Dejean et Stéphanie Peltier_ **Résumé:** The development of online social media has raised concerns about how individuals are over- exposed to partisan news. However, social media are only a part of the daily media diet of an average consumer (Allcott and Gentzkow, 2017; Allen et al., 2020). The aim of this paper is therefore to examine partisan news exposure with respect to the entire media diet. We develop a partisan selective exposure index that indicates the over-representation of partisan political opinions in individual daily news consumption. Our analysis of data from a survey of 4,000 people in France shows that on average, partisan exposure is low when social media are excluded. Our estimations also indicate that social media consumption increases selective exposure to partisan content. While the youngest and the less educated appear to be less exposed to partisan content in the absence of social media, our results suggest that this is no longer the case when social media are included in the news diet. Finally, we show that the more people declare extreme (right- or left-wing) political views, the more they are over-exposed to like-minded content.

Salle de Robien

Présentation de Marianne Lumeau – GRANEM, Université d’Angers

