[Séminaire CREM] Monotonicity Violations under Plurality with a RunOff : The Case of French Presidential Elections. UFR SEGGAT – MRSH Caen
[Séminaire CREM] Monotonicity Violations under Plurality with a RunOff : The Case of French Presidential Elections. UFR SEGGAT – MRSH, 15 novembre 2021, Caen.
[Séminaire CREM] Monotonicity Violations under Plurality with a RunOff : The Case of French Presidential Elections.
UFR SEGGAT – MRSH, le lundi 15 novembre à 14:15
MRSH SH027 / Zoom
Présentation de Halil Berkay TOSUNLU, Paris Dauphine PSL, LAMSADE
UFR SEGGAT – MRSH Université de Caen Normandie Caen Calvados
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2021-11-15T14:15:00 2021-11-15T15:45:00