[Séminaire CREM] Heterogeneity in Cancer: A Game Theory Perspective

UFR SEGGAT – MRSH, le mercredi 1 décembre à 14:15

**Abtract:** We consider a tumor formed by a population of n cancerous cells that can be homogeneous or heterogeneous with two degrees of heterogeneity: low (2-type population) or high (3-type population). Our results show that the fitness of the most aggressive cell in the 2-type population game is higher than that of a cell in the 1-type homogeneous population game. Surprisingly, the fitness of the most aggressive cell decreases in the 3-type population. We translate and test these mathematical findings to the field of oncology. _Co écrit avec Andre Rocha, Claudia Manini, Jose Ignacio Lopez et Elena Iñarra._

MRSH, SH 028 / Zoom

Présentation de Annick LARUELLE, IKERBASK, Université du Pays Basque, Bilbao

Université de Caen Normandie



