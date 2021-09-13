[Séminaire CREM] Gradual College Admission UFR SEGGAT – MRSH, 13 septembre 2021, Caen.

UFR SEGGAT – MRSH, le lundi 13 septembre à 14:15

**Abstract:** We study multi-period college admission problems where, at each period, a match-ing is computed and students have the option to either ﬁnalize their matches or partic-ipate to the next period. Students participating to an additional run of the matching mechanism can submit a new rank order list to the matching clearinghouse. Such grad-ual matching systems can adequately account for an additional source of heterogeneity among participants, like withdrawals. We identify the conditions under which such systems ﬁrst ensure that participating to additional runs of the matching mechanism is safe for participants (in the sense that they can secure the spot they obtained at the previous round) and second yield to stable matchings (with a stability concept adapted to this environment). We use our results to evaluate the former French college admission system, where students could ﬁnalize their matches at diﬀerent dates up to two months ahead the end of the admission campaign. _Co écrit avec Guillaume Haeringer_

Amphi MRSH et sur Zoom

Présentation de Vincent Iéhlé, Centre de Recherche en Economie Appliquée à la Mondialisation, Université de Rouen Normandie

UFR SEGGAT – MRSH Université de Caen Normandie Caen Calvados



