Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

[Seminaire CREM] Determinants of Port Connectivity: The Role of Hinterland Economic Size and Spatial Spillovers in European Ports. Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes

Catégories d’Évènement:
[Seminaire CREM] Determinants of Port Connectivity: The Role of Hinterland Economic Size and Spatial Spillovers in European Ports. Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes

[Seminaire CREM] Determinants of Port Connectivity: The Role of Hinterland Economic Size and Spatial Spillovers in European Ports. Faculté des Sciences Economiques Rennes, jeudi 14 mars 2024.

Présentation de Rania Dial, Univ. de Rennes, CREM Jeudi 14 mars, 12h15 1

Du 2024-03-14 12:15 au 2024-03-14 13:30.

Determinants of Port Connectivity: The Role of Hinterland Economic Size and Spatial Spillovers in European Ports.

In this paper, we undertake a comprehensive analysis of the key determinants of port connectivity focusing on the influence of spatial relationships between ports and the regional reach of their hinterlands, determined by the economic size of the domestic market. Our focus lies on investigating spatial spillover effects originating from both local (captive) and distant (contestable) hinterlands. The study focuses on 92 European container ports, using a panel data set covering a 14-year period from 2006 to 2019. Port connectivity is represented by the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI) of the UNCTAD database, which indicates a port’s position in the global container transport network. Utilizing the Durbin Spatial Model (SDM), our study explores the influence of various factors such as regional GDP, relative port size, specialization, partner diversification, and transshipment activity intensity on port connectivity. The results indicate that ports serving large hinterlands with substantial domestic demand have higher levels of connectivity. In addition, the study reveals that the diversification of trading partners and the intensity of transshipment center activities have a significant impact on port connectivity. Conversely, ports specializing in dry and liquid goods show lower levels of connectivity. This study underlines the crucial role of hinterland market demand in improving port connectivity, highlighting its substantial influence beyond the immediate proximity of ports. This information should inform stakeholders’ strategies to capitalize on regional hinterland synergies and promote collaboration between neighboring ports to enhance port connectivity.

Faculté des Sciences Economiques 7 place Hoche 35000 Rennes Quartiers Centre Rennes 35064 Ille-et-Vilaine

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099