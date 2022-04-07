[séminaire CREM] “Culture, Intra-household Distribution and Individual Poverty” Faculté des Sciences Economiques, 7 avril 2022, Rennes.

Faculté des Sciences Economiques, le jeudi 7 avril à 12:15

_Co-écrit avec Ulugbek Aminjonov, Olivier Bargain, Maira Colacce et Luca Tiberti._ **Abstract:** Traditional family structures often have persistent effects on household decisions. We question whether kinship traditions of post-marital residence – i.e. living with the parents of the groom (patrilocality) or the bride (matrilocality) – still affect women’s bargaining power. We focus on Ghana and Malawi, two countries in which patrilocal and matrilocal ancestries coexist in the present-day ethnic distribution. We estimate a model of resource allocation using household expenditure surveys and information on prevalent ethnic norms based on the Ethnographic Atlas. Estimations show that ancestral patrilocality, relative to matrilocality, corresponds to a 10 percent lower share of resources accruing to women, as well as a substantially higher risk of poverty for women – and a much lower one for men – at most levels of households’ consumption. Women’s bargaining power tends to increase with age, a pattern mainly driven by matrilocality. These results indicate how a combination of cultural and demographic factors can improve the design of policies aimed to target poor individuals rather than households as a whole.

Salle de Robien

Présentation de Olivier Bargain, Université de Bordeaux

Faculté des Sciences Economiques 7 place Hoche 35000 Rennes Rennes Quartiers Centre Ille-et-Vilaine



2022-04-07T12:15:00 2022-04-07T13:45:00