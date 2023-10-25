Comité Citoyen Jeunes « Construisons ensemble » 8 avenue des Tilleuls, 25 octobre 2023, Séméac.

Vous avez entre 16 et 29 ans, vous êtes étudiants, vous travaillez, ou êtes en recherche d’emploi ?

Nous avons besoin de vous !

ÉCHANGEZ AVEC NOUS SUR LES THÉMATHIQUES SUIVANTES :

INFORMATION – FORMATION – ORIENTATION – EMPLOI – VIE QUOTIDIENNE

La Mission Locale organise des comités citoyens pour tous les jeunes de 16 à 29 ans inscrits ou non à la Mission Locale, en emploi, en formation, en service civique ou en scolarité.

L’objectif de ces derniers sera de recueillir leur parole sur toutes les thématiques qui peuvent les concerner dans leur vie quotidienne : réseaux sociaux, emploi, formation, logement, mobilité, citoyenneté…

> Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de Nathalie Milan (voir Coordonnées)..

2023-10-25 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-10-25 16:00:00. EUR.

8 avenue des Tilleuls SEMEAC

Séméac 65600 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



You are between 16 and 29 years old, you are a student, you work, or you are looking for a job?

We need you!

EXCHANGE WITH US ON THE FOLLOWING TOPICS :

INFORMATION ? TRAINING ? ORIENTATION ? EMPLOYMENT ? DAILY LIFE

The Mission Locale organizes citizen committees for all young people aged 16 to 29, whether or not they are registered with the Mission Locale, in employment, training, civic service or school.

The objective of these committees will be to gather their opinions on all the themes that may concern them in their daily life: social networks, employment, training, housing, mobility, citizenship?

> Information and registration with Nathalie Milan (see contact details).

¿Tienes entre 16 y 29 años, eres estudiante, trabajas o buscas empleo?

Le necesitamos

INTERCAMBIE CON NOSOTROS SOBRE LOS SIGUIENTES TEMAS :

INFORMACIÓN ? FORMACIÓN ? ORIENTACIÓN ? EMPLEO ? VIDA DIARIA

La Misión Local organiza comités de ciudadanos para todos los jóvenes de 16 a 29 años, estén o no inscritos en la Misión Local, en activo, en formación, en servicio cívico o en la escuela.

El objetivo de estos comités será recabar su opinión sobre todas las cuestiones que puedan preocuparles en su vida cotidiana: redes sociales, empleo, formación, vivienda, movilidad, ciudadanía..

> Información e inscripción con Nathalie Milan (ver Datos de contacto).

Du bist zwischen 16 und 29 Jahre alt, Schüler, Student, berufstätig oder auf Arbeitssuche?

Wir brauchen dich!

TAUSCHEN SIE SICH MIT UNS ÜBER DIE FOLGENDEN THEMEN AUS:

INFORMATIONEN ? AUSBILDUNG ? ORIENTIERUNG ? EMPLOYMENT ? ALLTAGSLEBEN

Die Mission Locale organisiert Bürgerkomitees für alle jungen Menschen zwischen 16 und 29 Jahren, die bei der Mission Locale registriert sind oder nicht, die sich in Arbeit, Ausbildung, Zivildienst oder Schule befinden.

Ziel dieser Komitees ist es, ihre Meinung zu allen Themen einzuholen, die sie in ihrem Alltag betreffen können: soziale Netzwerke, Beschäftigung, Ausbildung, Wohnung, Mobilität, Staatsbürgerschaft?

> Informationen und Anmeldungen bei Nathalie Milan (siehe Kontaktdaten).

