Bourse aux plants et vide-jardin de l’Ermitage 3 rue Schrader, 13 mai 2023, Séméac.

L’association l’Ermitage organise sa deuxième bourse aux plants et vide-jardin (pots, outillage…) dans son parc.

Animations toute la journée :

– Buvette de soutien

– Stand sur la biodiversité au jardin

– Animation musicale par Banjo Barjo

Venez nombreuses et nombreux !

Vous souhaitez être exposant ?

Inscription gratuite par téléphone ou mail (en indiquant la taille de l’espace dont vous avez besoin et ce que vous pensez proposer si possible).

Installation à partir de 13h..

2023-05-13 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 18:00:00. EUR.

3 rue Schrader SEMEAC

Séméac 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



The association l’Ermitage organizes its second plant exchange and garden sale (pots, tools…) in its park.

Animations all day long :

– Supporting refreshments

– Stand on biodiversity in the garden

– Musical animation by Banjo Barjo

Come one and all!

You want to be an exhibitor?

Free registration by phone or email (indicating the size of the space you need and what you plan to offer if possible).

Installation from 1pm.

La asociación Hermitage organiza su segundo intercambio de plantas y venta de artículos de jardinería (macetas, herramientas, etc.) en su parque.

Actividades durante todo el día:

– Refrescos de apoyo

– Stand sobre biodiversidad en el jardín

– Animación musical a cargo de Banjo Barjo

¡Ven en gran número!

¿Le gustaría ser expositor?

Inscripción gratuita por teléfono o correo electrónico (indicando el tamaño del espacio que necesita y lo que piensa ofrecer, si es posible).

Instalación a partir de las 13.00 horas.

Der Verein l’Ermitage organisiert seine zweite Pflanzentauschbörse und Gartenleerung (Töpfe, Werkzeuge…) in seinem Park.

Animationen den ganzen Tag über :

– Unterstützende Getränke

– Stand über die Biodiversität im Garten

– Musikalische Unterhaltung durch Banjo Barjo

Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Sie möchten als Aussteller auftreten?

Melden Sie sich kostenlos per Telefon oder E-Mail an (geben Sie an, wie viel Platz Sie benötigen und was Sie anbieten möchten, wenn möglich).

Aufbau ab 13 Uhr.

