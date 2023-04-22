Marché des producteurs de Semblançay Rue Foulques Nerra, 22 avril 2023, Semblançay.

Marché des producteurs de 10h à 18h au jardin du lavoir organisé par la municipalité avec de nombreuses animations tout au long de la journée. Venez nombreux !.

2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-22 18:00:00. EUR.

Rue Foulques Nerra

Semblançay 37360 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Farmers’ market from 10 am to 6 pm in the garden of the wash house organized by the municipality with many animations throughout the day. Come and visit us!

Mercado agrícola de 10.00 a 18.00 h en el jardín del lavadero organizado por el ayuntamiento con numerosas actividades durante todo el día. ¡Venga a visitarnos!

Bauernmarkt von 10 bis 18 Uhr im Garten des Waschhauses, organisiert von der Gemeinde, mit zahlreichen Animationen den ganzen Tag über. Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par Tourisme en Gâtine et Pays de Racan