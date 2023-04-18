Rencontre avec un chocolatier Lot 2, 683 av de Larrigan, Z.A Larrigan, 18 avril 2023, Seignosse.

Chloé et Romain vous disent tout sur le cacao et le chocolat. Au sein de la fabrique Rookyto, nous vous parlerons de l’histoire du cacao, de son origine et des étapes de transformation du cacao en chocolat..

Lot 2, 683 av de Larrigan, Z.A Larrigan Rookyto – Partisans Chocolatiers

Seignosse 40510 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Chloe and Romain tell you all about cocoa and chocolate. In the Rookyto factory, we will tell you about the history of cocoa, its origin and the stages of transformation of cocoa into chocolate.

Chloé y Romain te lo cuentan todo sobre el cacao y el chocolate. En la fábrica Rookyto, te contaremos la historia del cacao, su origen y las etapas de transformación del cacao en chocolate.

Chloé und Romain erzählen Ihnen alles über Kakao und Schokolade. In der Rookyto-Fabrik erzählen wir Ihnen von der Geschichte des Kakaos, seiner Herkunft und den Schritten, wie aus Kakao Schokolade wird.

