FESTIVAL D AUTOMNE 2023 Atelier d’écriture « Spécial Polar » Ségur, 4 novembre 2023, Ségur.

Ségur,Aveyron

10H30 (Foyer intergénérationnel) Venez mettre sur papier votre imagination pour créer un scénario Polar ! Pour ados et adultes. Gratuit – inscription recommandée auprès d’Annick Plet 06 71 01 37 76.

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . EUR.

Ségur 12290 Aveyron Occitanie



10:30 (Foyer intergénérationnel) Come and put your imagination to paper to create a thriller scenario! For teens and adults. Free – registration recommended with Annick Plet 06 71 01 37 76

10.30 h (Foyer intergénérationnel) ¡Ven a poner tu imaginación sobre el papel para crear una historia de detectives! Para adolescentes y adultos. Gratuito – se recomienda inscribirse con Annick Plet 06 71 01 37 76

10H30 (Foyer intergénérationnel) Komm und bring deine Fantasie zu Papier, um ein Krimi-Szenario zu entwerfen! Für Jugendliche und Erwachsene. Kostenlos – Anmeldung empfohlen bei Annick Plet 06 71 01 37 76

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE PARELOUP LEVEZOU