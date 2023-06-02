Spectacle de jongle : De Cuyper VS De Cuyper Parvis Pôle Culturel, 2 juin 2023, Sedan.

Dans un stade de sport tourbillonnant, deux frères jongleurs s’affrontent. Tous les codes des sports connus, moins connus et inventés sont utilisés : héroïsme et fair-play, blessures et sponsoring, dopage et règles contournées.Des supporters enthousiastes, un arbitre strict et un commentateur pas toujours objectif complètent le tableau.Une chose est sûre, un frère quittera l’arène en vainqueur et un autre en perdant..

Parvis Pôle Culturel Place Calonne

Sedan 08200 Ardennes Grand Est



In a swirling sports stadium, two juggling brothers clash. All the codes of known, less known and invented sports are used: heroism and fair play, injuries and sponsoring, doping and bending the rules.enthusiastic fans, a strict referee and a not always objective commentator complete the picture.One thing is sure, one brother will leave the arena as a winner and another as a loser.

En un estadio deportivo en ebullición, dos hermanos malabaristas se enfrentan. Se utilizan todos los códigos de los deportes conocidos, menos conocidos e inventados: el heroísmo y el juego limpio, las lesiones y el patrocinio, el dopaje y el incumplimiento de las normas.Los aficionados entusiastas, un árbitro estricto y un comentarista no siempre objetivo completan el cuadro.Una cosa es segura, un hermano saldrá de la arena como ganador y el otro como perdedor

In einem wirbelnden Sportstadion treten zwei jonglierende Brüder gegeneinander an. Alle Codes bekannter, weniger bekannter und erfundener Sportarten werden verwendet: Heldentum und Fairplay, Verletzungen und Sponsoring, Doping und umgangene Regeln.Begeisterte Fans, ein strenger Schiedsrichter und ein nicht immer objektiver Kommentator runden das Bild ab.Eines ist sicher: Ein Bruder wird die Arena als Sieger verlassen und ein anderer als Verlierer.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-24 par Ardennes Tourisme