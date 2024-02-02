IMPIETY SECRET PLACE St Jean De Vedas
Catégories d’Évènement:
IMPIETY SECRET PLACE St Jean De Vedas, 2 février 2024, St Jean De Vedas.
La TAF & BOOMERANG présentent IMPIETY 1 SUPPORT – Vendredi 2 février 2024 – Ouverture des portes, du bar et du foodtruck à 19h – Prévente 20 € – Sur place – Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 3 €Impiety (death/black/thrash metal – Singapour)Impiety est un groupe de death / black / thrash metal singapourien formé en 1990https://www.facebook.com/impietyofficial/?locale=fr_FRhttps://youtu.be/q0qfcsaGKEs?si=zcwaXns77CtVKEZM !
Tarif : 22.00 – 22.00 euros.
Début : 2024-02-02 à 19:00
SECRET PLACE ZI DE LA LAUZE 34430 St Jean De Vedas 34