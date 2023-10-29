Les saveurs de l’Automne Séchoir à tabac Coly-Saint-Amand, 29 octobre 2023, Coly-Saint-Amand.

Coly-Saint-Amand,Dordogne

Marché gourmand et artisanal, pressage de pommes, spectacle équestre à 13h30 et 16h30, atelier autour de la truffe, expo de tracteurs anciens, démonstration de cavage..

2023-10-29 fin : 2023-10-29 . EUR.

Séchoir à tabac

Coly-Saint-Amand 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Gourmet and craft market, apple pressing, horse show at 1:30pm and 4:30pm, truffle workshop, vintage tractor exhibition, cavage demonstration.

Mercado gastronómico y artesanal, prensado de manzanas, espectáculo ecuestre a las 13h30 y 16h30, taller de trufas, exposición de tractores de época, demostración de cavage.

Gourmet- und Kunsthandwerksmarkt, Apfelpressen, Pferdeshow um 13:30 und 16:30 Uhr, Workshop rund um die Trüffel, Ausstellung alter Traktoren, Vorführung der Höhlenforschung.

