Thé dansant Sébazac-Concourès, 23 novembre 2023, Sébazac-Concourès.

Sébazac-Concourès,Aveyron

Bernard Gaches et son trompettiste animeront votre après-midi.

2023-11-23 fin : 2023-11-23 . 10 EUR.

Sébazac-Concourès 12740 Aveyron Occitanie



Bernard Gaches and his trumpeter will enliven your afternoon

Bernard Gaches y su trompetista animarán la tarde

Bernard Gaches und sein Trompeter werden Ihren Nachmittag gestalten

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE RODEZ AGGLOMERATION