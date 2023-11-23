Thé dansant Sébazac-Concourès
Thé dansant Sébazac-Concourès, 23 novembre 2023, Sébazac-Concourès.
Sébazac-Concourès,Aveyron
Bernard Gaches et son trompettiste animeront votre après-midi.
2023-11-23 fin : 2023-11-23 . 10 EUR.
Sébazac-Concourès 12740 Aveyron Occitanie
Bernard Gaches and his trumpeter will enliven your afternoon
Bernard Gaches y su trompetista animarán la tarde
Bernard Gaches und sein Trompeter werden Ihren Nachmittag gestalten
