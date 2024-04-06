Séances courts-métrages au cinéma Louis Malle Place Dutours Prayssac
Séances courts-métrages au cinéma Louis Malle Place Dutours Prayssac, samedi 6 avril 2024.
Séances courts-métrages au cinéma Louis Malle Place Dutours Prayssac Lot
Projection des courts-métrages « Le Bal », « La Boîte », « L’Attente ».
Durée environ 1 heure. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-06 18:30:00
fin : 2024-04-06
Place Dutours Cinéma Louis Malle
Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie m.beschet@cinemalouismalle.fr
L’événement Séances courts-métrages au cinéma Louis Malle Prayssac a été mis à jour le 2024-03-21 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot