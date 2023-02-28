séance collective sophro – Je booste mon systeme imunitaire Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux
séance collective sophro – Je booste mon systeme imunitaire
2023-02-28 18:00:00 – 2023-02-28 19:15:00
Jura
VENEZ DECOUVRIR LA SOPHROLOGIE avec Cathy COUANON
Prochaine séance collective de sophrologie à Prénovel le mardi 28 févirer à 18h sur le thème :
“Je booste mon système immunitaire”
Tarif : 10€ – Durée 1h15
Sur inscription : 06 72 19 83 88
cathy.couanon@sophrologie-jura.com https://www.sophrologie-jura.com/
