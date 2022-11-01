Scrabble Duplicate Crèvecœur-le-Grand, 1 novembre 2022, Crèvecœur-le-Grand.

Scrabble Duplicate
24 Rue du Presbytère Crèvecœur-le-Grand Oise  
2022-11-01 – 2022-11-01

Crèvecœur-le-Grand
Oise

  SCC Crèvecœur, club officiel affilié à la FFSC tous niveaux.
Inscription obligatoire auprès de Catherine au 06 65 14 17 22.

SCC Crèvecœur, club officiel affilié à la FFSC tous niveaux.
Inscription obligatoire auprès de Catherine au 06 65 14 17 22.

+33 6 65 14 17 22

 

Pixabay
Crèvecœur-le-Grand
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-19 par