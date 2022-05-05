Sciences, voix & pâtes au beurre, 5 mai 2022, .

Sciences, voix & pâtes au beurre

10 10 Conférence – concert : La voix comment ça marche ? explications, illustrations !



• Le bilan vocal du chanteur : quand, comment ? Pr Antoine Giovanni (ORL)



• S’adapter pour résonner – Aurélie Ravera-Lassalle (orthophoniste)



• L’air de rien – Manon De Andreais (chant) et Natalia Tsareva (piano)



• Jazz in the key of life – Cathy Heiting (chant) et Renaud Matchoulian (piano)



• Ce que le jazz a apporté à la chanson française – Pr Patrick Dessi (ORL) et Gilles Alamel (batterie)

Rendez-vous au Rouge Belle de Mai le 5 mai.

