Marche gourmande : Les délices de Noël Schirmeck
Marche gourmande : Les délices de Noël Schirmeck, 25 novembre 2023, Schirmeck.
Schirmeck,Bas-Rhin
Parcours féerique nocturne ponctué de 7 points de dégustation et d’animations de Noël.
2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . EUR.
Schirmeck 67130 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
A magical nocturnal tour punctuated by 7 tasting points and Christmas entertainment
Un encantador recorrido nocturno de 7 puntos de degustación y animación navideña
Märchenhafter Abendrundgang mit 7 Verkostungspunkten und weihnachtlichen Animationen
Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par Office de tourisme de la vallée de la Bruche