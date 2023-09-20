Avrel Lavigne Scène du canal Orléans, 20 septembre 2023, Orléans.

Fondateur du collectif Berryfornia, Avrel lavigne mélange les genres et les influences pour produire des sets toujours plus percutants et entrainants. Chaque gig est une véritable expérience musicale, transportant le public dans un voyage sonore envoûtant. Son spectre allant de House de Detroit des années 90 jusqu’à l’organic house actuelle la plus pointue. Il crée une atmosphère chaleureuse et enivrante, invitant les auditeurs à se perdre dans la danse. Avrel défend une vision de l’art de vivre Berrichon et de la bringue à travers les soirées organisées par Berryfornia.

https://soundcloud.com/avrellavigne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-20T20:15:00+02:00 – 2023-09-20T21:15:00+02:00

