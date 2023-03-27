Say She She en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 27 mars 2023, Paris.

Le lundi 27 mars 2023

de 19h00 à 23h00

. gratuit

SAY SHE SHE

(Pysch pop – New York, USA)

“The ladies of Say She She deliver a mesmerizing vocal performance, weaving their voices together in an elegant, haunting style that incorporates earworm melodies, lush harmonies, and playful adlibs, climactic hindi riffs,” Michael Major – Broadway World

The female-led discodelic soul band Say She She – named as a silent nod to Nile Rodgers (C’est chi-chi!: It’s Chic!”) will transport you with their dreamy harmonies, catchy hooks and up-tempo grooves. The band’s sound is a hattip to late 70’s girl groups with the three strong female lead voices of Piya Malik (El Michels Affair staple feature, and former backing singer for Chicano Batman), Sabrina Mileo Cunningham and Nya Gazelle Brown (former 79.5)

at the epicenter of a roaring 7 piece band.

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

