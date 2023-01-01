Concours photo 2023 : « les formes géométriques avec Gabbr’Ô – Forêt d’Épagne », 1 janvier 2023, Sauviat-sur-Vige.

Gabbr’Ô Forêt d’Epagne organise un concours photographique ouvert aux amateurs (enfants -16 ans et adultes) sur le thème des formes géométriques dans la forêt d’Epagne.

Thèmes et dates : La nature peut sembler fantaisiste et n’en faire qu’à sa tête, d’où la diversité des formes que l’on rencontre en forêt. Pourtant, certaines présentent la particularité d’être géométriques : lignes droites, symétrie, arrondis, spirales…

Venez donc les découvrir et les photographier sur le site Natura 2000. Le concours est ouvert jusqu’au au 31 octobre 2023.

Caractéristiques des photos : Chaque candidat peut déposer au maximum trois photos. Les photos doivent être au format A4 (tout autre format sera refusé par le jury). Une seule photographie par catégorie (enfants –16 ans et adultes) sera primée. Au dos de chaque photo, les coordonnées complètes du candidat seront notées (notamment l’adresse mail). Les tirages photographiques (à partir de clichés numériques ou

argentiques) peuvent être en couleurs ou en noir et blanc. En revanche, ne sont pas acceptés les montages, photos signées ou avec des

surimpressions.

Conditions de participation : Le candidat amateur doit être l’auteur des photos déposées. Les candidats mineurs doivent joindre au dossier d’inscription une autorisation parentale. Les photographies et les fiches d’inscription doivent être parvenues au plus tard le 31 octobre 2023 au siège de l’association ou chez Mme PEYRABOUT.

Jury : Des membres du bureau de l’association ainsi que des personnalités extérieures se réuniront pour choisir les premiers prix.

Résultats, exposition et prix : Les lauréats seront avisés par l’association. Les noms des gagnants seront communiqués par publication dans la presse locale. Les photos pourront faire l’objet d’une ou plusieurs expositions. L’organisateur se réserve le droit de ne pas exposer la totalité des clichés présentés. Les photographes pourront retirer leurs photos après l’exposition. Un prix sera attribué au lauréat de chaque

catégorie.

Utilisation des photographies et droit d’image : Dans le cadre du concours, les participants autorisent les organisateurs à diffuser leurs photos sans rémunération d’exploitation. Les participants au concours s’engagent à fournir toutes les autorisations nécessaires pour permettre aux organisateurs de reproduire et publier ses photos dans le cadre de la communication du site Natura 2000. Les participants devront s’assurer de l’accord écrit des personnes photographiées lorsque leur photo peut mettre en cause le droit des personnes à leur image.

Acceptation du règlement : La participation au concours implique l’acceptation pleine et entière des obligations du présent règlement, sans

possibilité de réclamations quant aux résultats. Déposer ou envoyer le dossier (photographies, fiche d’inscription), jusqu’au 31 octobre 2023 au siège de l’association en mairie de Sauviat sur Vige ou chez Mme Mathilde Peyrabout. ATTENTION : En remettant sa fiche d’inscription, le

participant s’engage à avoir pris connaissance du règlement du concours..

Vendredi 2023-01-01 à ; fin : 2023-10-31 . .

Sauviat-sur-Vige 87400 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Gabbr?Ô Forêt d?Epagne organizes a photographic contest open to amateurs (children -16 years old and adults) on the theme of geometric shapes in the forest of Epagne.

Themes and dates : Nature can seem to be whimsical and to do as it pleases, hence the diversity of shapes that can be found in the forest. However, some of them have the particularity of being geometrical: straight lines, symmetry, curves, spirals…

Come and discover them and photograph them on the Natura 2000 site. The contest is open until October 31, 2023.

Characteristics of the photos: Each candidate can submit a maximum of three photos. The photos must be in A4 format (any other format will be refused by the jury). Only one photo per category (children ?16 years and adults) will be awarded. On the back of each photo, the complete contact information of the candidate will be noted (including email address). The photographic prints (from digital or silver plates) may be in color or

the photographic prints (from digital or silver plates) can be in color or in black and white. However, montages, signed photos or photos with overprints are not accepted

overprints.

Conditions of participation: The amateur candidate must be the author of the photos submitted. Underage candidates must attach a parental authorization to the registration form. The photographs and the registration forms must be received no later than October 31, 2023 at the headquarters of the association or at Mrs. PEYRABOUT.

Jury: Members of the association’s board as well as external personalities will meet to choose the first prizes.

Results, exhibition and prizes: The winners will be notified by the association. The names of the winners will be published in the local press. The photos may be shown in one or more exhibitions. The organizer reserves the right not to exhibit all of the photos submitted. The photographers will be able to withdraw their photos after the exhibition. A prize will be awarded to the winner of each category

category.

Use of photographs and image rights: Within the framework of the competition, the participants authorize the organizers to distribute their photographs without remuneration of exploitation. The participants in the competition agree to provide all necessary authorizations to allow the organizers to reproduce and publish their photos in the framework of the communication of the Natura 2000 site. The participants must ensure the written consent of the persons photographed when their photo may involve the right of persons to their image.

Acceptance of the rules: Participation in the contest implies full acceptance of the obligations of these rules, without the possibility of

possibility of complaints regarding the results. To deposit or send the file (photographs, registration form), until October 31, 2023 to the seat of the association in town hall of Sauviat sur Vige or at Mrs Mathilde Peyrabout. ATTENTION : By handing in his registration form, the participant

participant agrees to have read the rules of the competition.

Gabbr?Ô Forêt d’Epagne organiza un concurso fotográfico abierto a aficionados (menores de 16 años y adultos) sobre el tema de las formas geométricas en el bosque de Epagne.

Temas y fechas : La naturaleza puede parecer caprichosa y hacer lo que le plazca, de ahí la diversidad de formas que encontramos en el bosque. Sin embargo, algunas tienen la particularidad de ser geométricas: líneas rectas, simetría, curvas, espirales…

Venga a descubrirlos y fotografiarlos en el espacio Natura 2000. El concurso estará abierto hasta el 31 de octubre de 2023.

Características de las fotos: Cada candidato puede presentar un máximo de tres fotos. Las fotos deben estar en formato A4 (cualquier otro formato será rechazado por el jurado). Sólo se premiará una foto por categoría (niños de 16 años y adultos). En el reverso de cada foto se anotarán los datos de contacto completos del candidato (incluida la dirección de correo electrónico). Las impresiones fotográficas (a partir de placas digitales o de plata) pueden ser en color

las impresiones fotográficas (a partir de placas digitales o de plata) pueden ser en color o en blanco y negro. Sin embargo, no se aceptan montajes, fotos firmadas o fotos con sobreimpresiones

sobreimpresiones.

Condiciones de participación: El candidato aficionado debe ser el autor de las fotos presentadas. Los candidatos menores de 18 años deberán adjuntar a su solicitud un formulario de consentimiento paterno. Las fotografías y los formularios de inscripción deberán llegar a la sede de la asociación o a la Sra. PEYRABOUT a más tardar el 31 de octubre de 2023.

Jurado: Miembros de la junta directiva de la asociación, así como personalidades externas, se reunirán para elegir los primeros premios.

Resultados, exposición y premios: Los ganadores serán notificados por la asociación. Los nombres de los ganadores se publicarán en la prensa local. Las fotos podrán exhibirse en una o varias exposiciones. El organizador se reserva el derecho de no exponer todas las fotos presentadas. Los fotógrafos podrán retirar sus fotos después de la exposición. Se concederá un premio al ganador de cada categoría

categoría.

Utilización de fotografías y derechos de imagen: En el marco del concurso, los participantes autorizan a los organizadores a difundir sus fotografías sin remuneración. Los participantes en el concurso se comprometen a facilitar todas las autorizaciones necesarias para que los organizadores puedan reproducir y publicar sus fotos en el marco de la comunicación del lugar Natura 2000. Los participantes deberán obtener el consentimiento escrito de las personas fotografiadas cuando su foto pueda vulnerar su derecho a la propia imagen.

Aceptación de las normas : La participación en el concurso implica la plena aceptación de las obligaciones de las presentes bases, sin que ninguna

sin posibilidad de reclamación en cuanto a los resultados. Presentar o enviar el expediente (fotografías, ficha de inscripción) hasta el 31 de octubre de 2023 a la sede de la asociación en el ayuntamiento de Sauviat sur Vige o a la Sra. Mathilde Peyrabout. ATENCIÓN: Al entregar el formulario de inscripción, el participante

el participante acepta haber leído el reglamento del concurso.

Gabbr?Ô Forêt d?Epagne organisiert einen Fotowettbewerb für Amateure (Kinder -16 Jahre und Erwachsene) zum Thema geometrische Formen im Wald von Epagne.

Themen und Daten : Die Natur kann fantasievoll erscheinen und tun, was sie will, daher die Vielfalt der Formen, die man im Wald antrifft. Einige von ihnen weisen jedoch die Besonderheit auf, geometrisch zu sein: gerade Linien, Symmetrie, Rundungen, Spiralen…

Entdecken und fotografieren Sie diese Formen im Natura 2000-Gebiet. Der Wettbewerb ist bis zum 31. Oktober 2023 geöffnet.

Merkmale der Fotos: Jeder Kandidat kann maximal drei Fotos einreichen. Die Fotos müssen im Format A4 sein (jedes andere Format wird von der Jury abgelehnt). Pro Kategorie (Kinder ?16 Jahre und Erwachsene) wird nur ein Foto prämiert. Auf der Rückseite jedes Fotos werden die vollständigen Kontaktdaten des Bewerbers notiert (insbesondere die E-Mail-Adresse). Die Fotoabzüge (von digitalen oder analogen Aufnahmen) können

silber) können in Farbe oder Schwarz-Weiß sein. Nicht akzeptiert werden hingegen Fotomontagen, signierte Fotos oder Fotos mit

überdrucken.

Teilnahmebedingungen: Der Amateurkandidat muss der Urheber der eingereichten Fotos sein. Minderjährige Bewerber müssen dem Anmeldeformular eine Einverständniserklärung ihrer Eltern beifügen. Die Fotografien und die Anmeldeformulare müssen bis spätestens 31. Oktober 2023 am Sitz des Vereins oder bei Frau PEYRABOUT eingegangen sein.

Jury: Mitglieder des Vorstands des Vereins sowie externe Persönlichkeiten werden zusammenkommen, um die ersten Preise auszuwählen.

Ergebnisse, Ausstellung und Preise: Die Gewinner werden von der Vereinigung benachrichtigt. Die Namen der Gewinner werden in der lokalen Presse bekannt gegeben. Die Fotos können in einer oder mehreren Ausstellungen gezeigt werden. Der Veranstalter behält sich das Recht vor, nicht alle eingereichten Fotos auszustellen. Die Fotografen können ihre Fotos nach der Ausstellung abholen. Der Gewinner jeder Kategorie erhält einen Preis

kategorie verliehen.

Nutzung der Fotografien und Bildrechte: Im Rahmen des Wettbewerbs erlauben die Teilnehmer den Organisatoren, ihre Fotos ohne Vergütung zu verbreiten. Die Teilnehmer des Wettbewerbs verpflichten sich, alle notwendigen Genehmigungen zu erteilen, damit die Organisatoren ihre Fotos im Rahmen der Kommunikation des Natura 2000-Gebiets reproduzieren und veröffentlichen können. Die Teilnehmer müssen die schriftliche Zustimmung der fotografierten Personen einholen, wenn ihr Foto das Recht der Personen auf ihr Bild in Frage stellen könnte.

Annahme der Regeln : Die Teilnahme am Wettbewerb setzt die vollständige und uneingeschränkte Annahme der vorliegenden Regeln voraus

möglichkeit, sich über die Ergebnisse zu beschweren. Die Unterlagen (Fotos, Anmeldeformular) bis zum 31. Oktober 2023 am Sitz des Vereins im Rathaus von Sauviat sur Vige oder bei Frau Mathilde Peyrabout abgeben oder einsenden. ACHTUNG: Mit der Abgabe des Anmeldeformulars erklärt sich der Teilnehmer mit der Teilnahme einverstanden

teilnehmer, dass er die Regeln des Wettbewerbs zur Kenntnis genommen hat.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-16 par OT de St Léonard de Noblat