SPECTACLE « L’ARBRE INFERNAL » – HALLOWEEN À SAUVIAN Sauvian, 28 octobre 2023, Sauvian.

Sauvian,Hérault

La compagnie Gym Prod vous invite à son nouveau spectacle spécial Halloween « l’Arbre Infernal » ! Un spectacle acrobatique qui va vous en mettre plein la vue ! Le spectacle est gratuit et ouvert à tous..

2023-10-28 16:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 . .

Sauvian 34410 Hérault Occitanie



The Gym Prod company invites you to its new special Halloween show « L’Arbre Infernal » (The Infernal Tree)! An acrobatic show that will blow your mind! The show is free and open to all.

¡Gym Prod le invita a su nuevo espectáculo especial de Halloween « l’Arbre Infernal »! Un espectáculo acrobático que le dejará boquiabierto El espectáculo es gratuito y está abierto a todos.

Die Firma Gym Prod lädt Sie zu ihrer neuen Halloween-Spezialshow « L’Arbre Infernal » ein! Eine akrobatische Show, die Sie umhauen wird! Die Show ist kostenlos und für alle zugänglich.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE