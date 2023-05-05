VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION PHOTO LES VÉNITIENNES Avenue Paul Vidal Sauvian
Venez rencontrer Alain Diaz et découvrir son exposition de photographies sur le thème du Carnaval de Venise..
2023-05-05 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-05 . .
Avenue Paul Vidal
Sauvian 34410 Hérault Occitanie
Come and meet Alain Diaz and discover his exhibition of photographs on the theme of the Carnival of Venice.
Venga a conocer a Alain Diaz y descubra su exposición de fotografías sobre el tema del Carnaval de Venecia.
Treffen Sie Alain Diaz und sehen Sie sich seine Fotoausstellung zum Thema « Karneval in Venedig » an.
