VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION PHOTO LES VÉNITIENNES Avenue Paul Vidal, 5 mai 2023, Sauvian.

Venez rencontrer Alain Diaz et découvrir son exposition de photographies sur le thème du Carnaval de Venise..

2023-05-05 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-05 . .

Avenue Paul Vidal

Sauvian 34410 Hérault Occitanie



Come and meet Alain Diaz and discover his exhibition of photographs on the theme of the Carnival of Venice.

Venga a conocer a Alain Diaz y descubra su exposición de fotografías sobre el tema del Carnaval de Venecia.

Treffen Sie Alain Diaz und sehen Sie sich seine Fotoausstellung zum Thema « Karneval in Venedig » an.

