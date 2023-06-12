Sauveterre-de-Béarn Sauveterre-de-Béarn Sauveterre-de-Béarn, 12 juin 2023, Sauveterre-de-Béarn.

Terre de refuge dès son origine, Sauveterre-de-Béarn attire toujours par la beauté de son site et son patrimoine préservé. Pèlerins, marchands et habitants de la cité se sont côtoyés durant des siècles. Simple sauveté au départ, Sauveterre-de-Béarn devient une riche cité médiévale, un des principaux bourgs de Béarn même, et connait une grande prospérité grâce notamment à deux grands vicomtes de Béarn, Gaston VII Moncade au XIIIe siècle et Gaston III de Foix Béarn (ou Fébus) au XIVe siècle.

De ce riche passé, elle conserve précieusement et fièrement de nombreuses fortifications et sites classés qui, au contact d’une végétation riche (et exotique), offrent une véritable image de carte postale. La beauté du site, en particulier sur les berges du gave, s’accompagne d’une ambiance très particulière, propice au recueillement pour certains, à la méditation pour d’autres..

Sauveterre-de-Béarn 64390 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A land of refuge from the very beginning, Sauveterre-de-Béarn has always attracted visitors for the beauty of its site and its preserved heritage. Pilgrims, merchants and inhabitants of the town have rubbed shoulders for centuries. Simple saved at the beginning, Sauveterre-de-Béarn became a rich medieval city, one of the main towns of Béarn itself, and enjoyed great prosperity thanks in particular to two great viscounts of Béarn, Gaston VII Moncade in the 13th century and Gaston III of Foix Béarn (or Fébus) in the 14th century.

From this rich past, it preciously and proudly preserves many fortifications and listed sites which, in contact with rich (and exotic) vegetation, offer a real postcard image. The beauty of the site, especially on the banks of the gave, is accompanied by a very special atmosphere, conducive to meditation for some, meditation for others.

Tierra de acogida desde su origen, Sauveterre-de-Béarn sigue atrayendo a la gente por su bello emplazamiento y su patrimonio conservado. Peregrinos, comerciantes y habitantes de la ciudad han convivido durante siglos. Simple salvaguarda al principio, Sauveterre-de-Béarn se convierte en una rica ciudad medieval, uno de los principales burgos de Béarn incluso, y conoce una gran prosperidad gracias en particular a dos grandes vizcondes de Béarn, Gastón VII Moncade en el siglo XIII y Gastón III de Foix Béarn (o Fébus) en el siglo XIV.

De este rico pasado, conserva con orgullo numerosas fortificaciones y lugares clasificados que, en contacto con una rica (y exótica) vegetación, ofrecen una verdadera imagen de postal. La belleza del lugar, sobre todo a orillas del río gave, va acompañada de una atmósfera muy especial, propicia para la meditación para unos y para otros.

Sauveterre-de-Béarn war von Anfang an ein Zufluchtsort und zieht noch immer mit der Schönheit seiner Umgebung und seinem erhaltenen Kulturerbe an. Pilger, Händler und Einwohner der Stadt lebten jahrhundertelang Seite an Seite. Sauveterre-de-Béarn entwickelte sich im Mittelalter zu einer reichen Stadt und einem der wichtigsten Dörfer im Béarn selbst. Sie erlebte einen großen Wohlstand, der vor allem zwei großen Vicomtes de Béarn zu verdanken war: Gaston VII Moncade im 13. Jahrhundert und Gaston III de Foix Béarn (oder Fébus) im 14.

Von dieser reichen Vergangenheit bewahrt sie kostbar und stolz zahlreiche Festungen und denkmalgeschützte Stätten, die im Kontakt mit einer reichen (und exotischen) Vegetation ein wahres Postkartenmotiv bieten. Die Schönheit des Ortes, insbesondere an den Ufern des Gave, wird von einer ganz besonderen Atmosphäre begleitet, die für die einen zur Besinnung, für die anderen zur Meditation einlädt.

