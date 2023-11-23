ANSUZ SAUVAGE Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

ANSUZ Jeudi 23 novembre, 20h00 SAUVAGE

Dans un univers pop et onirique aux paysages contrastés, Ansuz de sa voix suave nous conte ses histoires empreintes d’émotions en quête de Lumière

SAUVAGE 12 rue Léon Blum, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

2023-11-23T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T23:00:00+01:00

Pop Francophone