Saut Hermès Grand Palais Ephémère, 18 mars 2023, PARIS.

Saut Hermès Grand Palais Ephémère. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-03-18 à 00:00 (2023-03-18 au ). Tarif : 120.0 à 160.0 euros.

SAMEDI 18 MARS 2022 – DE 09H30 A 17H30Le Saut Hermès au Grand Palais EphémèreLa treizième édition du Saut Hermès se déroulera les 17, 18 et 19 mars 2023 dans le Grand Palais Ephémère, au cœur de Paris.Durant ces trois jours, vous assisterez à un Jumping International CSI 5* regroupant les plus grands cavaliers du monde, ainsi qu’à un spectacle équestre inédit !Réservé aux meilleurs cavaliers du monde et aux jeunes cavaliers de moins de 25 ans, cet évènement est également un lieu de rencontre autour de l’univers du cheval avec une succession d’expériences uniques.Depuis la première édition en 2010, le Saut Hermès offre à nouveau au cheval et au sport une place de choix dans le cœur de la capitale.En piste !Journée du samedi 18 mars. De 9h30 à 17h30, trois épreuves sont organisées : Les Talents Hermès CSI25-A, le Prix GL Events CSI5*et le Prix Saut Hermès CSI5*. Entre les épreuves, des animations autour du cheval et en fin de journée, un spectacle équestre inédit.Pour tout renseignement supplémentaire merci de vous référer à la rubrique infos pratiques du site sauthermes.comEn raison du plan Vigipirate, les valises, sacs de voyage ou objets excédant le format A3 sont interditsThe Saut Hermès at the Grand Palais EphémèreThe thirteenth edition of the Saut Hermès will take place on 17th, 18th and 19th March 2023 in the heart of Paris: the Grand Palais Éphémère. This three-day international CSI 5* show-jumping competition offers the chance to see some of the world’s greatest riders in action, as well as an equestrian show like no other!Reserved for the global show-jumping élite and rising stars under the age of 25, this event also celebrates the equestrian world with a series of unique experiences.As it has since the very first edition in 2010, the Saut Hermès once again welcomes horses and the sport to a prime location in the heart of the French capital.Saddle up!Saturday, March 18, on the day.From 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., will feature three trials: the Talents Hermès CSI25-A, the Prix GL Events CSI5*, and the Prix Saut Hermès CSI5*. A range of equestrian activities will take place between the trials, and the day will end with an all-new equestrian show.For any additional information, please refer to the practical info section of the sauthermes.com websiteDue to the Vigipirate plan, suitcases, travel bags or objects larger than A3 are prohibited Saut Hermès

Grand Palais Ephémère PARIS place Joffre Paris

