À TOUT BOUT DE CHAMP, LE FESTIVAL DES GOURMANDS, 26 août 2023, Saumur.

Une semaine au programme festif, gourmand et enrichissant. Sous le nom « À tout bout de champ », le festival des agricultures et de l’alimentation donne rendez-vous au grand public aux 4 coins du territoire du 26 août au 2 septembre..

2023-08-26 à ; fin : 2023-08-26 . .

Saumur 49400 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



A week with a festive, gourmet and enriching program. Under the name « À tout bout de champ », the festival of agricultures and food gives appointment to the general public in the 4 corners of the territory from August 26 to September 2.

Una semana con un programa festivo, gastronómico y enriquecedor. Bajo el nombre « À tout bout de champ », la fiesta de la agricultura y la alimentación se celebrará en los cuatro puntos cardinales del país del 26 de agosto al 2 de septiembre.

Eine Woche mit einem festlichen, kulinarischen und bereichernden Programm. Unter dem Namen « À tout bout de champ » (Auf allen Feldern) lädt das Festival der Landwirtschaft und Ernährung vom 26. August bis zum 2. September an allen Ecken und Enden des Landes zu einem Treffen mit der breiten Öffentlichkeit ein.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire