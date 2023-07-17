ANIMATION JEUNE PUBLIC : « SUR LA PISTE DE BAYARD » Saumur, 17 juillet 2023, Saumur.

Saumur,Maine-et-Loire

Entendez l’histoire de Bayard, le cheval enchanté et immortel des quatre fils Aymon, qui a défié Charlemagne. Il se cache depuis des siècles et personne n’arrive à le voir ou à l’attraper ! Pourtant, il a laissé des indices de son passage au Château….

Hear the story of Bayard, the enchanted and immortal horse of the four Aymon sons, who defied Charlemagne. He has been in hiding for centuries, and no one has been able to see or catch him! Yet he has left clues to his whereabouts at the Château…

Escucha la historia de Bayard, el caballo encantado e inmortal de los cuatro hijos de Aymon, que desafió a Carlomagno. Lleva siglos escondido y nadie ha podido verlo ni atraparlo Pero ha dejado pistas sobre su paradero en el castillo…

Hören Sie die Geschichte von Bayard, dem verzauberten und unsterblichen Pferd der vier Aymon-Söhne, das Karl den Großen herausgefordert hat. Seit Jahrhunderten hält er sich versteckt und niemand kann ihn sehen oder fangen! Dennoch hat es Hinweise auf seinen Aufenthalt im Schloss hinterlassen…

