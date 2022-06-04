Satisfaction / La Nuit Twist & Rock du Supersonic SUPERSONIC, 4 juin 2022, Paris.

Le vendredi 03 juin 2022

de 23h00 à 06h00

. payant Ticket : 5 EUR

Back to the 1960’s ! Rendez-vous dans une Angleterre électrisée par la jolie pop des Beatles et le rock des indociles Rolling Stones.

Toute une nuit pour danser le rock et le twist sur les meilleurs sons british vintage, des Kinks aux Byrds en passant par The Animals ou The Who de 23h à 6h !

Live tribute par The Notions à 1h

DJ Set Twist & Rock 60s

Si tu aimes…

The Rolling Stones / The Beatles / The Who / The Turtles / The Kinks / The Hollies / Herman’s Hermits / The Easybeats / The Animals / The Zombies / Cream / The Yardbirds / Small Faces / The Creation / The Jam / The Artwoods / The Pretty Things / Hipster Image / Georgie Fame And The Blue Flames / The Byrds / The Isley Brothers / The Supremes…

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m) 91 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)



Contact : https://fb.me/e/2qHgE6grQ https://fb.me/e/2qHgE6grQ

