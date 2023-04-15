Exposition de Gilles Guilbert 52 grande rue Sassetot-le-Mauconduit
Très belle exposition de Gilles Guilbert
L’artiste sera présent le samedi matin de 10 h à 12 h.
️ Du 15 avril au 15 mai 2023
Bibliothèque de Sassetot-le-Mauconduit.
Sassetot-le-Mauconduit 76540 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Very nice exhibition of Gilles Guilbert ?
The artist will be present on Saturday morning from 10 am to 12 pm.
?? From April 15 to May 15, 2023
? Library of Sassetot-le-Mauconduit
Muy bonita exposición de Gilles Guilbert ?
El artista estará presente el sábado por la mañana de 10h a 12h.
?? Del 15 de abril al 15 de mayo de 2023
? Biblioteca de Sassetot-le-Mauconduit
Sehr schöne Ausstellung von Gilles Guilbert?
Der Künstler wird am Samstagmorgen von 10.00 bis 12.00 Uhr anwesend sein.
?? Vom 15. April bis zum 15. Mai 2023
? Bibliothek in Sassetot-le-Mauconduit
