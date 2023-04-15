Exposition de Gilles Guilbert 52 grande rue, 15 avril 2023, Sassetot-le-Mauconduit.

Très belle exposition de Gilles Guilbert

L’artiste sera présent le samedi matin de 10 h à 12 h.

️ Du 15 avril au 15 mai 2023

Bibliothèque de Sassetot-le-Mauconduit.

Vendredi 2023-04-15 à ; fin : 2023-05-15 . .

52 grande rue Bibliothèque

Sassetot-le-Mauconduit 76540 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Very nice exhibition of Gilles Guilbert ?

The artist will be present on Saturday morning from 10 am to 12 pm.

?? From April 15 to May 15, 2023

? Library of Sassetot-le-Mauconduit

Muy bonita exposición de Gilles Guilbert ?

El artista estará presente el sábado por la mañana de 10h a 12h.

?? Del 15 de abril al 15 de mayo de 2023

? Biblioteca de Sassetot-le-Mauconduit

Sehr schöne Ausstellung von Gilles Guilbert?

Der Künstler wird am Samstagmorgen von 10.00 bis 12.00 Uhr anwesend sein.

?? Vom 15. April bis zum 15. Mai 2023

? Bibliothek in Sassetot-le-Mauconduit

Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité