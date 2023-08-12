La nuit de la plume – 4e édition 1 place de la Gare, 12 août 2023, Sartilly-Baie-Bocage.

La Nuit de la Plume est un rendez-vous dédié à l’art sous toutes ses formes : musique, théâtre, poésie, peinture, danse, sculpture…

De nombreuses animations sont proposées toute la journée.

Seront présents :

– Hélène Grandsire,

– Patricia Cabillon,

– Le Collectif Paradise Composition.

Avec Jean-Claude Ruas, Eveline Bergeret, Liliane Cella, Micheline Ramedace, Cachou, Papillon, Cerise, Vincent Lechevallier, Nicolas Raoult (Duo Panama) et bien d’autres artistes d’ici et d’ailleurs, en visio.

Restauration sur place..

1 place de la Gare Montviron

Sartilly-Baie-Bocage 50530 Manche Normandie



The Nuit de la Plume is an event dedicated to art in all its forms: music, theater, poetry, painting, dance, sculpture…

Many animations are proposed all day long.

Will be present :

– Hélène Grandsire,

– Patricia Cabillon,

– The Collective Paradise Composition.

With Jean-Claude Ruas, Eveline Bergeret, Liliane Cella, Micheline Ramedace, Cachou, Papillon, Cerise, Vincent Lechevallier, Nicolas Raoult (Duo Panama) and many other artists from here and elsewhere, in video.

Catering on the spot.

La Nuit de la Plume es un acontecimiento dedicado al arte en todas sus formas: música, teatro, poesía, pintura, danza, escultura…

Durante todo el día se ofrecen numerosas actividades.

Estarán presentes :

– Hélène Grandsire,

– Patricia Cabillon,

– El Colectivo de Composición Paradise.

Con Jean-Claude Ruas, Eveline Bergeret, Liliane Cella, Micheline Ramedace, Cachou, Papillon, Cerise, Vincent Lechevallier, Nicolas Raoult (Duo Panama) y muchos otros artistas de aquí y de otros lugares, en vídeo.

Catering in situ.

Die Nuit de la Plume ist ein Treffen, das der Kunst in all ihren Formen gewidmet ist: Musik, Theater, Poesie, Malerei, Tanz, Skulpturen…

Den ganzen Tag über werden zahlreiche Veranstaltungen angeboten.

Anwesend sein werden:

– Hélène Grandsire,

– Patricia Cabillon,

– Das Kollektiv Paradise Composition.

Mit Jean-Claude Ruas, Eveline Bergeret, Liliane Cella, Micheline Ramedace, Cachou, Papillon, Cerise, Vincent Lechevallier, Nicolas Raoult (Duo Panama) und vielen anderen Künstlern von hier und anderswo, per Videokonferenz.

Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche