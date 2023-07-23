MINI CROISIÈRE SUR LA SARRE AVEC REPAS 8 rue Poincaré, 23 juillet 2023, Sarreguemines.

L’Office de Tourisme Sarreguemines confluences en partenariat avec le Club Nautique L’Eau Reine et le restaurant Le Victoria à Wittring vous proposent une mini-croisière avec repas sur la Sarre .

Une croisière de 3 heures à bord du Schiffnickel entre Wittring et Sarreguemines avec un guide qui vous dévoilera secrets et anecdotes tout au long du trajet !

Au programme :

– 11h30 : Départ de l’Office de Tourisme en navette, direction Wittring !

– De 12h à 14h : Repas au Restaurant le Victoria (entrée, plat et dessert, hors boissons).

– De 14h à 17h30 : Croisière sur la Sarre à bord du Schiffnickel avec un guide à bord.

Billet en vente à l’Office de Tourisme ou https://reservation.sarreguemines-tourisme.com/mini-croisiere-sarreguemines-wittring-avec-repas.html

(Dans la limite des places disponibles).. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-07-23 à 11:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-23 17:30:00. 95 EUR.

8 rue Poincaré

Sarreguemines 57200 Moselle Grand Est



The Tourist Office Sarreguemines confluences in partnership with the Club Nautique L’Eau Reine and the restaurant Le Victoria in Wittring offer you a mini-cruise with meal on the Saar.

A 3 hours cruise on board of the Schiffnickel between Wittring and Sarreguemines with a guide who will reveal you secrets and anecdotes all along the way !

On the program:

– 11:30 am: Departure from the Tourist Office by shuttle bus, direction Wittring!

– From 12:00 to 14:00 : Meal at the Restaurant le Victoria (starter, main course and dessert, excluding drinks).

– From 2pm to 5:30pm: Cruise on the Saar on board the Schiffnickel with a guide on board.

Tickets on sale at the Tourist Office or https://reservation.sarreguemines-tourisme.com/mini-croisiere-sarreguemines-wittring-avec-repas.html

(Subject to availability).

La Oficina de Turismo de las confluencias de Sarreguemines, en colaboración con el Club Nautique L’Eau Reine y el restaurante Le Victoria de Wittring, le proponen un minicrucero con comida por el Sarre.

Un crucero de 3 horas a bordo del Schiffnickel entre Wittring y Sarreguemines con un guía que le revelará secretos y anécdotas durante el trayecto

En el programa

– 11:30 h: Salida de la Oficina de Turismo en autobús lanzadera, ¡en dirección a Wittring!

– De 12:00 a 14:00: Comida en el restaurante Victoria (entrante, plato principal y postre, bebidas no incluidas).

– De 14:00 a 17:30: Crucero por el Sarre a bordo del Schiffnickel con guía a bordo.

Venta de billetes en la Oficina de Turismo o en https://reservation.sarreguemines-tourisme.com/mini-croisiere-sarreguemines-wittring-avec-repas.html

(según disponibilidad).

Das Office de Tourisme Sarreguemines confluences bietet Ihnen in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Club Nautique L’Eau Reine und dem Restaurant Le Victoria in Wittring eine Minikreuzfahrt mit Essen auf der Saar an.

Eine dreistündige Kreuzfahrt an Bord des Schiffesnickel zwischen Wittring und Sarreguemines mit einem Führer, der Ihnen während der Fahrt Geheimnisse und Anekdoten verrät!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– 11:30 Uhr: Abfahrt vom Office de Tourisme mit dem Pendelbus, Richtung Wittring!

– Von 12 Uhr bis 14 Uhr: Mahlzeit im Restaurant le Victoria (Vorspeise, Hauptgericht und Dessert, ohne Getränke).

– Von 14 Uhr bis 17:30 Uhr: Schifffahrt auf der Saar an Bord des Schiffnickel mit einem Führer an Bord.

Tickets sind im Fremdenverkehrsamt oder unter https://reservation.sarreguemines-tourisme.com/mini-croisiere-sarreguemines-wittring-avec-repas.html erhältlich

(Im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze).

Mise à jour le 2023-05-14 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES