Atelier Philoart Chez Thomas Barneix Sarrance
Atelier Philoart Chez Thomas Barneix, 30 juin 2023, Sarrance.
Atelier Philoart animé par Christelle Normand.
Thème : L’art du repos
Inclus :
Une pratique artistique
Une collation.
2023-06-30 à ; fin : 2023-06-30 20:00:00. EUR.
Chez Thomas Barneix Place du Monastère
Sarrance 64490 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Philoart workshop led by Christelle Normand.
Theme : The art of rest
Includes:
An art practice
A snack
Taller Philoart dirigido por Christelle Normand.
Tema: El arte del descanso
Incluye :
Una práctica artística
Una merienda
Philoart-Workshop unter der Leitung von Christelle Normand.
Thema: Die Kunst des Ausruhens
Inbegriffen:
Eine künstlerische Praxis
Ein Imbiss
Mise à jour le 2023-02-21 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn