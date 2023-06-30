Atelier Philoart Chez Thomas Barneix Sarrance Catégories d’Évènement: Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Atelier Philoart Chez Thomas Barneix, 30 juin 2023, Sarrance. Atelier Philoart animé par Christelle Normand.

Thème : L’art du repos Inclus :

Une pratique artistique

Une collation.

Philoart workshop led by Christelle Normand.

Theme : The art of rest Includes:

An art practice

A snack Taller Philoart dirigido por Christelle Normand.

Tema: El arte del descanso Incluye :

Una práctica artística

Una merienda Philoart-Workshop unter der Leitung von Christelle Normand.

Thema: Die Kunst des Ausruhens Inbegriffen:

Eine künstlerische Praxis

