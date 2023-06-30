lun 24 avril 2023
Atelier Philoart Chez Thomas Barneix Sarrance

Chez Thomas Barneix Place du Monastère Sarrance 2023-06-30

Atelier Philoart Chez Thomas Barneix, 30 juin 2023, Sarrance.

Atelier Philoart animé par Christelle Normand.
Thème : L’art du repos

Inclus :
Une pratique artistique
Une collation.
2023-06-30 à ; fin : 2023-06-30 20:00:00. EUR.
Chez Thomas Barneix Place du Monastère
Sarrance 64490 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Philoart workshop led by Christelle Normand.
Theme : The art of rest

Includes:
An art practice
A snack

Taller Philoart dirigido por Christelle Normand.
Tema: El arte del descanso

Incluye :
Una práctica artística
Una merienda

Philoart-Workshop unter der Leitung von Christelle Normand.
Thema: Die Kunst des Ausruhens

Inbegriffen:
Eine künstlerische Praxis
Ein Imbiss

Mise à jour le 2023-02-21 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn

Détails

Date:
30 juin 2023
Lieu
Chez Thomas Barneix
Adresse
Chez Thomas Barneix Place du Monastère
Ville
Sarrance
Departement
Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Lieu Ville
Chez Thomas Barneix Sarrance

