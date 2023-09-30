Ville à Joie ! Sarran, 30 septembre 2023, Sarran.

Sarran,Corrèze

Des évènements festifs et conviviaux pour amener des services du quotidien absents de vos villages : Ville à Joie dans la Communauté de Communes Ventadour Egletons Monédières !

La Communauté de Communes Ventadour Egletons Monédières, en collaboration avec l’entreprise sociale et solidaire Ville à Joie, organise une série d’événements pour amener des services du quotidien (santé, démarches, numérique, logement…) dans les villages qui n’en ont plus, sous la forme de fêtes de village itinérantes.

Les habitants pourront retrouver plusieurs stands parmi lesquels : démarches administratives; Prévention de santé; Conseillère Numérique; dispositifs pour réduire sa facture d’énergie; stand participatif sur la mobilité; etc

Renseignements : 06 63 40 26 05..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 21:00:00. .

Sarran 19800 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Festive, convivial events to bring day-to-day services absent from your villages: Ville à Joie in the Communauté de Communes Ventadour Egletons Monédières!

The Communauté de Communes Ventadour Egletons Monédières, in collaboration with the social enterprise Ville à Joie, is organizing a series of events to bring everyday services (health, formalities, digital technology, housing, etc.) to villages that no longer have them, in the form of itinerant village festivals.

Inhabitants will be able to find a number of stands, including: administrative procedures; health prevention; digital advice; ways to reduce energy bills; a participatory stand on mobility; etc

Information: 06 63 40 26 05.

Eventos festivos y acogedores para llevar los servicios cotidianos a sus pueblos: ¡Ville à Joie en la Mancomunidad de Municipios Ventadour Egletons Monédières!

La Communauté de Communes Ventadour Egletons Monédières, en colaboración con la empresa social Ville à Joie, organiza una serie de actos para acercar los servicios cotidianos (sanidad, trámites, servicios digitales, vivienda, etc.) a los pueblos que ya no disponen de ellos, en forma de fiestas de pueblo itinerantes.

Los vecinos podrán visitar varios stands: trámites administrativos; prevención sanitaria; asesoramiento digital; formas de reducir la factura energética; un stand participativo sobre movilidad, etc

Más información: 06 63 40 26 05.

Festliche und gesellige Veranstaltungen, um alltägliche Dienstleistungen, die in Ihren Dörfern fehlen, anzubieten: Ville à Joie in der Communauté de Communes Ventadour Egletons Monédières!

Die Communauté de Communes Ventadour Egletons Monédières organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit dem sozialen und solidarischen Unternehmen Ville à Joie eine Reihe von Veranstaltungen, um alltägliche Dienstleistungen (Gesundheit, Behördengänge, Digitales, Wohnen usw.) in die Dörfer zu bringen, in denen es sie nicht mehr gibt, und zwar in Form von wandernden Dorffesten.

Die Einwohner können verschiedene Stände besuchen, darunter: Behördengänge, Gesundheitsprävention, digitale Berater, Maßnahmen zur Senkung der Energierechnung, Mitmach-Stand zum Thema Mobilität etc

Weitere Informationen: 06 63 40 26 05.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par Office de tourisme Ventadour Egletons Monédières