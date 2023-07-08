Bodega Tour Complexe sportif de La Canéda, 8 juillet 2023, Sarlat-la-Canéda.

Concert Bodega

Buvette et restauration sur place : Salades, Saussice, Pomme de terre sarladaise, Formage

Soirée animée par la bandas « bandazik » et le « Bodega tour ».

Complexe sportif de La Canéda

Sarlat-la-Canéda 24200 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Bodega Concert

Refreshments and food on the spot: Salads, Saussice, Potatoes Sarlatan, Formage

Animated evening by the bandas » bandazik » and the » Bodega tour »

Concierto en la Bodega

Refrescos y comida in situ: Ensaladas, Saussice, patatas Sarlatan, Formage

Animación nocturna a cargo de las bandas « bandazik » y la « Bodega tour

Bodega-Konzert

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort: Salate, Saussice, Pomme de terre sarladaise, Formage

Abendunterhaltung durch die Bandas « bandazik » und die « Bodega tour »

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par Office de Tourisme Sarlat Périgord Noir