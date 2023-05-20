Théâtre « SORORITÉS » 31/33 Bvd Eugène Leroy, 20 mai 2023, Sarlat-la-Canéda.

COMPAGNIE KERUZHA

Un duo chanté, dansé et raconté. L’histoire des béguines, et ce que ces femmes nous disent à propos de liberté et d’émancipation. C’était hier, ce pourrait être aujourd’hui…

Dans un lieu clos baigné des rumeurs de la ville environnante, un duo esquisse une journée chez les Béguines. Chant, danse, récit et arts plastiques font trace du quotidien de ces femmes dont le statut informel a défié toute assignation.

Face aux mutations sociales, aux jeux de pouvoirs, et à l’essor d’une économie monétaire prenant le pas sur l’économie réelle, elles ont su discerner, expérimenter, innover. En restant solidaires, elles ont tracé leurs chemins propres dans un environnement complexe et en proie à des clivages multiples.

C’était au XIIIème siècle, ce pourrait être aujourd’hui..

2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-20 . EUR.

31/33 Bvd Eugène Leroy Théâtre de poche

Sarlat-la-Canéda 24200 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



COMPANY KERUZHA

A duet sung, danced and told. The story of the beguines, and what these women tell us about freedom and emancipation. It was yesterday, it could be today…

In an enclosed space bathed in the rumors of the surrounding city, a duo sketches a day at the Beguines. Song, dance, storytelling and visual arts trace the daily life of these women whose informal status has defied all assignment.

Faced with social mutations, power games, and the rise of a monetary economy taking precedence over the real economy, they have been able to discern, experiment, and innovate. By remaining united, they have traced their own paths in a complex environment prey to multiple divisions.

It was in the 13th century, it could be today.

EMPRESA KERUZHA

Un dúo cantado, bailado y contado. La historia de las beguinas, y lo que estas mujeres nos dicen sobre la libertad y la emancipación. Fue ayer, podría ser hoy…

En un espacio cerrado bañado por los rumores de la ciudad circundante, un dúo esboza un día en las beguinas. Cantos, bailes, cuentos y artes plásticas trazan la vida cotidiana de estas mujeres cuya condición informal ha desafiado cualquier asignación.

Frente a los cambios sociales, los juegos de poder y el auge de una economía monetaria que prima sobre la economía real, han sabido discernir, experimentar e innovar. Permaneciendo unidos, han trazado sus propios caminos en un entorno complejo plagado de múltiples divisiones.

Eso era en el siglo XIII, podría ser hoy.

KERUZHA-UNTERNEHMEN

Ein gesungenes, getanztes und erzähltes Duett. Die Geschichte der Beginen und das, was diese Frauen uns über Freiheit und Emanzipation erzählen. Es war gestern, es könnte heute sein…

In einem geschlossenen Raum, der von den Gerüchten der umliegenden Stadt durchdrungen ist, skizziert ein Duo einen Tag bei den Beginen. Gesang, Tanz, Erzählung und bildende Kunst spiegeln den Alltag dieser Frauen wider, deren informeller Status sich jeder Zuordnung widersetzt hat.

Angesichts des sozialen Wandels, der Machtspiele und des Aufschwungs einer Geldwirtschaft, die der Realwirtschaft den Rang abläuft, haben sie es verstanden, zu unterscheiden, zu experimentieren und zu innovieren. Sie hielten zusammen und gingen ihren eigenen Weg in einem komplexen Umfeld, das von zahlreichen Spaltungen geprägt war.

Das war im 13. Jahrhundert, das könnte heute sein.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Office de Tourisme Sarlat Périgord Noir