FESTIVAL RAVEL: Emmanuel Pahud, flûte – Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harpe – Lise Berthaud, alto, 5 septembre 2023, Sare.

Sare,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Concert flûte/harpe/alto dans le cadre du Festival Ravel (23/08/23 – 09/09/23)

Comme un arbre bruissant de mille vents, le trio d’exception Berthaud, Langlamet, Pahud étend son feuillage mordoré sur les rives de la modernité, siècles repus d’une nouveauté toujours renouvelée.

Programme:

– Jacques Ibert (1890 – 1962), Deux Interludes pour flûte, alto et harpe (8’)

– Laurent Petitgirard (né en 1950), Le songe de Merrick pour harpe solo

– Claude Debussy (1862 – 1918), Sonate pour flûte, alto et harpe (18’)

Pastorale, Interlude, Finale

– Michael Jarrell (né en 1958), Le Point est la source de tout…(Epitome 2) pour flûte solo

– Arnold Bax (1883 – 1953), Trio élégiaque pour flûte, alto et harpe (9’)

– György Kurtag (né en 1926), Jelek pour alto solo

– Maurice Ravel (1875 – 1937), Sonatine en trio pour flûte, alto et harpe en fa dièse mineur (17’).

2023-09-05 à ; fin : 2023-09-05 22:00:00. .

Sare 64310 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Flute/harp/viola concert as part of the Ravel Festival (23/08/23 – 09/09/23)

Like a tree rustling with a thousand winds, the exceptional trio Berthaud, Langlamet, Pahud spreads its golden foliage on the shores of modernity, centuries of renewed novelty.

Program:

– Jacques Ibert (1890 ? 1962), Two Interludes for flute, viola and harp (8?)

– Laurent Petitgirard (born 1950), Le songe de Merrick for solo harp

– Claude Debussy (1862 ? 1918), Sonata for flute, viola and harp (18?)

Pastorale, Interlude, Finale

– Michael Jarrell (b. 1958), The Point is the Source of Everything (Epitome 2) for solo flute

– Arnold Bax (1883 ? 1953), Trio élégiaque for flute, viola and harp (9?)

– György Kurtag (born 1926), Jelek for solo viola

– Maurice Ravel (1875 ? 1937), Sonatine en trio for flute, viola and harp in F sharp minor (17?)

Concierto de flauta/arpa/viola en el marco del Festival Ravel (23/08/23 – 09/09/23)

Como un árbol que susurra con mil vientos, el excepcional trío Berthaud, Langlamet, Pahud extiende su dorado follaje en las orillas de la modernidad, siglos hambrientos de una novedad constantemente renovada.

Programa:

– Jacques Ibert (1890 ? 1962), Dos interludios para flauta, viola y arpa (8?)

– Laurent Petitgirard (nacido en 1950), Le songe de Merrick para arpa sola

– Claude Debussy (1862 ? 1918), Sonata para flauta, viola y arpa (18?)

Pastorale, Interludio, Finale

– Michael Jarrell (n. 1958), The Point is the Source of Everything (Epitome 2) para flauta sola

– Arnold Bax (1883 ? 1953), Trío élégiaque para flauta, viola y arpa (9?)

– György Kurtag (nacido en 1926), Jelek para viola sola

– Maurice Ravel (1875 ? 1937), Sonatine en trío para flauta, viola y arpa en fa sostenido menor (17?)

Konzert Flöte/Harfe/Viola im Rahmen des Ravel-Festivals (23/08/23 – 09/09/23)

Wie ein Baum, der in tausend Winden rauscht, breitet das Ausnahmetrio Berthaud, Langlamet, Pahud seine goldbraunen Blätter an den Ufern der Moderne aus, Jahrhunderte satt von immer wiederkehrender Neuheit.

Programm:

– Jacques Ibert (1890 ? 1962), Deux Interludes für Flöte, Viola und Harfe (8?)

– Laurent Petitgirard (geb. 1950), Merricks Traum für Harfe solo

– Claude Debussy (1862 ? 1918), Sonate für Flöte, Viola und Harfe (18?)

Pastorale, Interlude, Finale

– Michael Jarrell (geb. 1958), Le Point est la source de tout?(Epitome 2) für Flöte solo

– Arnold Bax (1883 ? 1953), Trio élégiaque für Flöte, Viola und Harfe (9?)

– György Kurtag (geb. 1926), Jelek für Viola solo

– Maurice Ravel (1875 ? 1937), Sonatine en trio für Flöte, Viola und Harfe in fis-Moll (17?)

