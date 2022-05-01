Sarah Perrotta / us / dream pop Urgence Disk Records, 1 mai 2022, Genève.

Sarah Perrotta / us / dream pop

Urgence Disk Records, le dimanche 1 mai 2022 à 17:00

Sarah Perrotta has just released her 4th Album “Blue to Gold” Featuring Members of King Crimson, Peter Gabriel, Gang of Four, The Fixx and Others! Featuring Jerry Marotta (Peter Gabriel), Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel), Sara Lee (Gang of Four, The B52s), Marc Shulman (Suzanne Vega), Bill Dillon (Robbie Robertson), Gerry Leonard (David Bowie), Daniel Weiss (Joan Osbourne) and Rupert Greenall (The Fixx) Singer/songwriter/pianist Sarah Perrotta unveils her fourth studio album of original art-rock/dream-pop entitled “Blue to Gold” on 7D Media/Third Star Records (for the US) this October 2021 and on 8 Hours Records (for Switzerland) next May 2022. Produced by world renowned drummer Jerry Marotta (Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Sarah McLachlan). The songs and sonics of “Blue to Gold” were cultivated over the last several years at Dreamland Recording Studio in Hurley, NY by Perrotta and Marotta. In addition to her lush vocals and melodic piano, Sarah utilizes a variety of keyboards and synths including the Mellotron, Rhodes, Wurlitzer, Moog, and even a toy piano. The steady masterful drumming of Jerry Marotta sets the foundation for Sarah Perrotta’s captivating voice and songwriting. The final result of “Blue to Gold” is an ethereal sound that washes over the listener with swirling waves of dreamlike melodies and harmonies. From start to finish it’s a sonic journey that rewards the listener with a musical depth worthy of repeated listenings. “Blue to Gold” will appeal to listeners of Heather Nova and Happy Rhodes to Sia and Billie Eilish as well as fans of one of rock’s most respected rhythm teams: Tony Levin and Jerry Marotta.

prix libre pour l’artiste

Urgence Disk Records 4 place des volontaires 1204 Genève Genève Jonction



