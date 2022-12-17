SARABANDE MARCHÉ DE NOËL

2022-12-17 – 2022-12-17 Marché de Noël de 14h à 19h au Domaine Sarabande : Pierres sèches – Expo d’art de Simon Roberts – La savonnerie de Saint Privat – Miel – Bijoux – Vins AOP Faugères & Bulles, Gin, Porto & Sloe Gin!

Chaussons – British food – Gâteaux gourmand &vin chaud – Cuirs de Schistes – Home Créations – Oliviers de Castelsec – Château de la Liquière. Marché de Noël de 14h à 19h au Domaine Sarabande : Pierres sèches – Expo d’art de Simon Roberts – La Savonnerie de Saint Privat – Miel – Bijoux – Vins AOP Faugères & Bulles, Gin, Porto & Sloe Gin!

