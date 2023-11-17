Apéro Théâtre Santranges, 17 novembre 2023, Santranges.

Santranges,Cher

« Venez à Santranges pour un apéro théâtre inoubliable avec la compagnie Rif Cie : émotions, rires, et convivialité au rendez-vous ! ».

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-17 . 8 EUR.

Santranges 18240 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



« Come to Santranges for an unforgettable theater aperitif with the Rif Cie company: emotions, laughter, and conviviality on the agenda! »

« Venga a Santranges para disfrutar de un inolvidable aperitivo teatral con la compañía Rif Cie: ¡emoción, risas y convivencia garantizadas!

« Kommen Sie nach Santranges und erleben Sie einen unvergesslichen Theater-Apéro mit der Theatergruppe Rif Cie: Emotionen, Lachen und Geselligkeit stehen auf dem Programm! »

