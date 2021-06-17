SANSEVERINO ***COMPLET*** LE BAL BLOMET, 17 juin 2021-17 juin 2021, Paris.
Date et horaire exacts : Le jeudi 17 juin 2021
de 20h à 22h
payant
Le Swing manouche-rock-blues de Sanseverino. Avant première de son nouvel album.
Stef Sanseverino : Guitare, Chant
François Puyalto : Basse
Stéphane Huchard : Batterie
Un concert Jazz Magazine
LE BAL BLOMET 33 Rue Blomet Paris 75015
Contact :LE BAL BLOMET 0756819977 contact@balblomet.fr http://www.balblomet.fr https://www.facebook.com/balblomet/
