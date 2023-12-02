Concert Choeur Millésime Sancerre, 2 décembre 2023, Sancerre.

Concert avec le Choeur Millésime sous la direction de Corinne Balland, Chants de Noel à l’église Notre Dame au profit du Téléthon..

Sancerre 18300 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Concert with the Choeur Millésime under the direction of Corinne Balland, Chants de Noel at Notre Dame church in aid of the Telethon.

Concierto con el Choeur Millésime dirigido por Corinne Balland, villancicos en la iglesia de Notre Dame a beneficio del Telethon.

Konzert mit dem Choeur Millésime unter der Leitung von Corinne Balland, Chants de Noel in der Kirche Notre Dame zugunsten des Telethon.

