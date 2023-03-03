Nuit des Idées San Diego French American School, 3 mars 2023, San Diego.

Nuit des Idées Jeudi 2 mars, 17h30 San Diego French American School

Early bird until February 15 midnight

$15 Members (SBECO, AFSD and SDFAS families)

$25 Non members

after February 15

$20 Members (SBECO, AFSD and SDFAS families)

$30 Non members

The Alliance Francaise San Diego is pleased to partner with Solana Beach Eco Rotary Club for the 8th Nuit des Idées / Night of Ideas. This in-person event is dedicated to environmental issues and solutions with the support of the San Diego French American School and the French Consulate of Los Angeles.

Join us for a social gathering followed by the screening of the multi awarded documentary Once You Know, and a panel discussion to identify “What can be done to support our environment?”*

5:30-6:30 pm: Social gathering with appetizers and drinks

6:30-8:15 pm: Movie documentary Once You Know

8:15-9:00 pm: Q&A / Panel discussion

Location: San Diego French American School – Auditorium

RSVP required before February 27

Screening of documentary Once You Know – Une Fois Que Tu Sais (International release 2022)

9 Awards and 40 Festival selections

ONCE YOU KNOW is the intimate journey of director Emmanuel Cappellin across the abyss of a world at the edge of climate-induced collapse. His voyage into this uncharted territory is that of a whole generation turning to climate scientists, local democracy, grassroots initiatives, and mass rebellion in a courageous search for an exit.

The movie will be in English with French subtitles – Rated all public. 1h44

Q&A / Panel discussion: Speakers from San Diego environmental organizations including Isabelle DeMillan from The Mighty Bin (Zero Waste Grocery Store), Amelie Catheline from SBECO



