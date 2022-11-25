CONFERENCE AVEC YANNICK SEGUIGNE CAFÉ AU BORD DU MONDE Salvagnac
CONFERENCE AVEC YANNICK SEGUIGNE CAFÉ AU BORD DU MONDE, 25 novembre 2022 21:00, Salvagnac.
Vendredi 25 novembre, 21h00 Sur place
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars
Programmations de la 20ème édition du festival Culture Bar-bars, les 24, 25 et 26 novembre 2022
Conférence Apocalyptique avec Yannick Seguigne
Débat sur la mouvance d’une fin du monde annoncée – La collapsologie
CAFÉ AU BORD DU MONDE 12 allée Jean Jaurès, 81630 Salvagnac 81630 Salvagnac Tarn
vendredi 25 novembre – 21h00 à 23h30