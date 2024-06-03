SALON DU LIVRE JEUNESSE Montmirail
Catégories d’Évènement:
SALON DU LIVRE JEUNESSE Montmirail, lundi 3 juin 2024.
SALON DU LIVRE JEUNESSE Montmirail Sarthe
Organisé par l’Association Les Eclairés du Bocage. Entrée gratuite. Animations tout au long de la semaine. Exposition vente de plus de 1 000 livres provenant de la Librairie du coin de Châteaudun. En partenariat avec le centre social inter Val de Braye .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-03 09:00:00
fin : 2024-06-08 18:00:00
Salle des fêtes
Montmirail 72320 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
L’événement SALON DU LIVRE JEUNESSE Montmirail a été mis à jour le 2024-02-23 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire