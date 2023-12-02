Salon du livre du Perche – 15ème édition Salon du Livre du Perche Soligny-la-Trappe, 2 décembre 2023, Soligny-la-Trappe.

Soligny-la-Trappe,Orne

Salon du Livre du Perche. Au programme :

Samedi 2 décembre 2023 (14h30 / 18h00) :

Conférences

15h30 : Oriane CAVIN les outils en reliure

15h50 : Gilles PIVARD Contes et légendes de Normandie

19h00 :

Dimanche 3 décembre 2023 (9h30 / 18h00) :

Conférences

15h00 : Martine GASNIER La Commune de Paris : Rêve et désillusion

15h20 : Giovanni DEL FRANCO la période d’Akhénaton, en Egypte antique

15h40 : Patrick VINCELET Comment et pourquoi écrire ? Oser c’est déjà 50%

Exposition d’artistes : Francine AMIOT Francine (poterie-sculptures), Oriane CAVIN (relieuse de livres), Michel GOURMAY (sculptures sur bois), Florence MOTTE (aquarelles) et Catherine VIGIER (peinture).

Présence de nombreux auteurs..

Samedi 2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-03 . .

Salon du Livre du Perche

Soligny-la-Trappe 61380 Orne Normandie



Salon du Livre du Perche. On the program:

Saturday, December 2, 2023 (2:30 pm / 6:00 pm) :

Conferences

3:30 pm: Oriane CAVIN Tools for bookbinding

3:50pm: Gilles PIVARD Tales and legends from Normandy

19h00 :

Sunday December 3, 2023 (9:30 am / 6:00 pm) :

Conferences

3:00 pm: Martine GASNIER The Paris Commune: Dream and disillusionment

15h20: Giovanni DEL FRANCO The Akhenaton period in ancient Egypt

15h40: Patrick VINCELET How and why write? Daring is already 50%

Artists’ exhibition : Francine AMIOT Francine (pottery-sculptures), Oriane CAVIN (bookbinder), Michel GOURMAY (wood sculptures), Florence MOTTE (watercolors) and Catherine VIGIER (painting).

Numerous authors present.

Salón del Libro de Perche. En el programa:

Sábado 2 de diciembre de 2023 (14:30 / 18:00) :

Conferencias

15.30 h: Oriane CAVIN Herramientas de encuadernación

15h50 : Gilles PIVARD Cuentos y leyendas de Normandía

19h00 :

Domingo 3 de diciembre de 2023 (9h30 / 18h00) :

Conferencias

15.00 h: Martine GASNIER La Comuna de París: sueño y desilusión

15.20 h: Giovanni DEL FRANCO El periodo de Akenatón en el Antiguo Egipto

15.40 h: Patrick VINCELET ¿Cómo y por qué escribir? Atreverse ya es el 50

Exposición de artistas : Francine AMIOT Francine (cerámica-esculturas), Oriane CAVIN (encuadernadora), Michel GOURMAY (esculturas de madera), Florence MOTTE (acuarelas) y Catherine VIGIER (pintura).

Numerosos autores estarán presentes.

Salon du Livre du Perche (Buchmesse im Perche). Auf dem Programm stehen :

Samstag, 2. Dezember 2023 (14.30 / 18.00 Uhr) :

Vorträge

15.30 Uhr: Oriane CAVIN Die Werkzeuge in der Buchbinderei

15.50 Uhr: Gilles PIVARD Märchen und Legenden aus der Normandie

19h00 :

Sonntag, 3. Dezember 2023 (9.30 Uhr / 18.00 Uhr) :

Vorträge

15.00 Uhr: Martine GASNIER Die Pariser Kommune: Traum und Desillusionierung

15.20 Uhr: Giovanni DEL FRANCO Die Zeit des Echnaton im alten Ägypten

15.40 Uhr: Patrick VINCELET Wie und warum schreiben? Sich zu trauen ist schon 50%

Ausstellung von Künstlern : Francine AMIOT Francine (Töpferei-Skulpturen), Oriane CAVIN (Buchbinderin), Michel GOURMAY (Holzskulpturen), Florence MOTTE (Aquarelle) und Catherine VIGIER (Malerei).

Anwesenheit zahlreicher Autoren.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par OT DE MORTAGNE AU PERCHE