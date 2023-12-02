Salon du livre du Perche – 15ème édition Salon du Livre du Perche Soligny-la-Trappe
Salon du livre du Perche – 15ème édition Salon du Livre du Perche Soligny-la-Trappe, 2 décembre 2023, Soligny-la-Trappe.
Soligny-la-Trappe,Orne
Salon du Livre du Perche. Au programme :
Samedi 2 décembre 2023 (14h30 / 18h00) :
Conférences
15h30 : Oriane CAVIN les outils en reliure
15h50 : Gilles PIVARD Contes et légendes de Normandie
Dimanche 3 décembre 2023 (9h30 / 18h00) :
Conférences
15h00 : Martine GASNIER La Commune de Paris : Rêve et désillusion
15h20 : Giovanni DEL FRANCO la période d’Akhénaton, en Egypte antique
15h40 : Patrick VINCELET Comment et pourquoi écrire ? Oser c’est déjà 50%
Exposition d’artistes : Francine AMIOT Francine (poterie-sculptures), Oriane CAVIN (relieuse de livres), Michel GOURMAY (sculptures sur bois), Florence MOTTE (aquarelles) et Catherine VIGIER (peinture).
Présence de nombreux auteurs..
Samedi 2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-03 . .
Salon du Livre du Perche
Soligny-la-Trappe 61380 Orne Normandie
Salon du Livre du Perche. On the program:
Saturday, December 2, 2023 (2:30 pm / 6:00 pm) :
Conferences
3:30 pm: Oriane CAVIN Tools for bookbinding
3:50pm: Gilles PIVARD Tales and legends from Normandy
Sunday December 3, 2023 (9:30 am / 6:00 pm) :
Conferences
3:00 pm: Martine GASNIER The Paris Commune: Dream and disillusionment
15h20: Giovanni DEL FRANCO The Akhenaton period in ancient Egypt
15h40: Patrick VINCELET How and why write? Daring is already 50%
Artists’ exhibition : Francine AMIOT Francine (pottery-sculptures), Oriane CAVIN (bookbinder), Michel GOURMAY (wood sculptures), Florence MOTTE (watercolors) and Catherine VIGIER (painting).
Numerous authors present.
Salón del Libro de Perche. En el programa:
Sábado 2 de diciembre de 2023 (14:30 / 18:00) :
Conferencias
15.30 h: Oriane CAVIN Herramientas de encuadernación
15h50 : Gilles PIVARD Cuentos y leyendas de Normandía
Domingo 3 de diciembre de 2023 (9h30 / 18h00) :
Conferencias
15.00 h: Martine GASNIER La Comuna de París: sueño y desilusión
15.20 h: Giovanni DEL FRANCO El periodo de Akenatón en el Antiguo Egipto
15.40 h: Patrick VINCELET ¿Cómo y por qué escribir? Atreverse ya es el 50
Exposición de artistas : Francine AMIOT Francine (cerámica-esculturas), Oriane CAVIN (encuadernadora), Michel GOURMAY (esculturas de madera), Florence MOTTE (acuarelas) y Catherine VIGIER (pintura).
Numerosos autores estarán presentes.
Salon du Livre du Perche (Buchmesse im Perche). Auf dem Programm stehen :
Samstag, 2. Dezember 2023 (14.30 / 18.00 Uhr) :
Vorträge
15.30 Uhr: Oriane CAVIN Die Werkzeuge in der Buchbinderei
15.50 Uhr: Gilles PIVARD Märchen und Legenden aus der Normandie
Sonntag, 3. Dezember 2023 (9.30 Uhr / 18.00 Uhr) :
Vorträge
15.00 Uhr: Martine GASNIER Die Pariser Kommune: Traum und Desillusionierung
15.20 Uhr: Giovanni DEL FRANCO Die Zeit des Echnaton im alten Ägypten
15.40 Uhr: Patrick VINCELET Wie und warum schreiben? Sich zu trauen ist schon 50%
Ausstellung von Künstlern : Francine AMIOT Francine (Töpferei-Skulpturen), Oriane CAVIN (Buchbinderin), Michel GOURMAY (Holzskulpturen), Florence MOTTE (Aquarelle) und Catherine VIGIER (Malerei).
Anwesenheit zahlreicher Autoren.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par OT DE MORTAGNE AU PERCHE