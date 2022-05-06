SALON DES VIGNERONS La Ferté-Bernard La Ferté-Bernard Catégories d’évènement: La Ferté-Bernard

Sarthe

SALON DES VIGNERONS La Ferté-Bernard, 6 mai 2022, La Ferté-Bernard. SALON DES VIGNERONS La Ferté-Bernard

2022-05-06 – 2022-05-08

La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe La Ferté-Bernard Vendredi 17h à 22h. Samedi 10h à 20h en continu. Dimanche 10h à 14h. Caves à vins, champagnes, whiskies, spiritueux, bières … +33 2 43 93 36 79 Vendredi 17h à 22h. Samedi 10h à 20h en continu. Dimanche 10h à 14h. Caves à vins, champagnes, whiskies, spiritueux, bières … La Ferté-Bernard

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-09 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: La Ferté-Bernard, Sarthe Autres Lieu La Ferté-Bernard Adresse Ville La Ferté-Bernard lieuville La Ferté-Bernard Departement Sarthe

La Ferté-Bernard La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la-ferte-bernard/

SALON DES VIGNERONS La Ferté-Bernard 2022-05-06 was last modified: by SALON DES VIGNERONS La Ferté-Bernard La Ferté-Bernard 6 mai 2022 La Ferté-Bernard sarthe

La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe