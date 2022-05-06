SALON DES VIGNERONS La Ferté-Bernard La Ferté-Bernard
SALON DES VIGNERONS La Ferté-Bernard
2022-05-06 – 2022-05-08
Vendredi 17h à 22h. Samedi 10h à 20h en continu. Dimanche 10h à 14h. Caves à vins, champagnes, whiskies, spiritueux, bières …
+33 2 43 93 36 79
